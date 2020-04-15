Breaking News
MassMutual offering free life insurance to those on front lines during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WTNH) — MassMutual is offering free life insurance as a thank you to those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Its new HealthBridge plan will provide free, three-year term life policies with benefits up to $25,000 to those who are currently working in an environment with coronavirus exposure risk. Applicants must live or work in Connecticut or Massachusetts.

Lab technicians, custodial staff, maintenance crews, cafeteria workers, and security personnel will also be considered for the policies.

For more information, visit www.massmutual.com.

