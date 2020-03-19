Mayor Elicker announces new coronavirus cases in New Haven, controversy over using high school for homeless isolation center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Justin Elicker announced more positive cases of COVID-19 in the Elm City Thursday. He also addressed the new controversy over using one of New Haven’s high schools as a homeless isolation shelter for those who test positive with the virus.

The total positive cases in New Haven is now seven, and two presumptive positive cases.

The new controversy Elicker is facing centers around Career Regional High School and the fact that the mayor has chosen for it to serve as an isolation shelter for those who are homeless, have tested positive with the virus, and have nowhere to go to self isolate.

Elicker says it was a decision that the Board of Education was aware of, but says he has received concerns and criticism for the decision.

Elicker says he understands residents in the community who have expressed concern that having this high school converted as an emergency isolation shelter would increase the risk to them.

But Mayor Elicker says that’s not the case.

This is the site that we need to use as the emergency isolation shelter. By ensuring that people who are experiencing homelessness have a place to go to self isolate, we will be protecting the community. – Mayor Justin Elicker/ (D) New Haven

Elicker also added that the site will have round-the-clock security detail and people who are inside would not be able to leave the facility if they are ill.

He also added medical personnel would be on staff to assist.