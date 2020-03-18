Mayor Elicker announces plan to help homeless in New Haven during coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is out with an update on the latest coronavirus cases in the Elm City. But the main focus shifted Wednesday to address the homeless population in the city.

Wednesday, Mayor Elicker announced four cases of COVID-19 are confirmed; one is suspected.

But the mayor’s main focus at a press conference Wednesday afternoon was the impact of COVID-19 on the city’s homeless population and the homeless shelters.

Elicker says two things are being done to relieve the pressure on shelters: first, the city has rented 24 undisclosed hotel rooms for individuals experiencing homelessness in an effort to relieve the overwhelmed shelters and to comply with the CDC recommendations to not congregate. Second, city leaders say a facility is being prepared in New Haven within the next 24 hours to help those who are homeless and may be infected with no place to self-isolate.

For those individuals experiencing homelessness who gets positive for COVID-19 and have no place to self isolate, we will be using Career Regional High School as an isolation shelter where we will have 75 beds available for those who test positive for COVID 19 and do not need to be admitted to a hospital and don’t have a home or place to go. – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker/ (D) New Haven

Again, that facility is going to be geared toward any individual who is homeless and has tested positive for the virus.

This is to prepare for the influx of positive cases that health officials anticipate.

