Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven’s Coronavirus response, focusing on education

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the Chief Operating Officer of New Haven Public Schools, Michael Pinto joined News 8 Monday to discuss the city’s response to Coronavirus, especially what it means for the thousands of school kids in the Elm City.

Mayor Elicker also addressed the State of Emergency his office declared on Sunday following the city’s second confirmed case of Coronavirus – specifically, how to enforce the rules that declaration puts into place.

The Mayor also announced the Emergency Order closing childcare centers providing services for more than twelve children, including special exceptions to that order.

Pinto talked about things families can do with their kids while schools are closed.