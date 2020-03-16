1  of  3
Breaking News
DMV announces executive team member at Wethersfield office tests positive for coronavirus New Haven Mayor Elicker issues Emergency Order closing childcare centers with services for more than twelve children Governor announces closure of restaurants, bars in Connecticut due to coronavirus concerns
Closings
There are currently 143 active closings. Click for more details.

Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven’s Coronavirus response, focusing on education

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and the Chief Operating Officer of New Haven Public Schools, Michael Pinto joined News 8 Monday to discuss the city’s response to Coronavirus, especially what it means for the thousands of school kids in the Elm City.

Mayor Elicker also addressed the State of Emergency his office declared on Sunday following the city’s second confirmed case of Coronavirus – specifically, how to enforce the rules that declaration puts into place.

The Mayor also announced the Emergency Order closing childcare centers providing services for more than twelve children, including special exceptions to that order.

Pinto talked about things families can do with their kids while schools are closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Justin Elicker, COO of schools Pinto address New Haven's Coronavirus response, focusing on education"

Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury"

Mayor Elicker issues State of Emergency after second New Haven resident confirmed positive for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker issues State of Emergency after second New Haven resident confirmed positive for coronavirus"

Yale-New Haven Health employee tests positive for COVID-19

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale-New Haven Health employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Hamden parents say doctors won't test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamden parents say doctors won't test their 16-year-old son for coronavirus"

News 8 On Call – COVID-19 And Kids

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8 On Call – COVID-19 And Kids"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss