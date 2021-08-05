McDonald’s in New Haven hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – COVID cases are spiking again in New Haven, but vaccine clinics are popping up on Thursday at a McDonald’s in New Haven to help get the problem under control.

Starting at 10 a.m., McDonald’s in New Haven will be transformed into a COVID vaccination site and it’s happening not a moment too soon.

According to New Haven’s health director, the number of COVID-19 cases has doubled in the Elm City within the last two weeks.

The CDC classified New Haven County as one of eight counties in Connecticut with a high COVID-19 community transmission rate. When you add the Delta variant into the equation, this problem is far from over.

The vaccinations on Thursday are free to the public and the event is sponsored by the owners at the McDonald’s on Foxon Boulevard, the Connecticut Dept. of Public Health, and Griffin Hospital.

For a list of other locations of vaccine clinics across the state, head to https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-van-clinics?language=en_US.