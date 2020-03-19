Member of CT House of Reps. tests positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An unnamed member of the Connecticut House of Representatives has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

In a joint letter Thursday, Connecticut House of Representative Leaders wrote that one of their colleagues has tested positive for the highly-contagious virus.

While the individual did not get sick until Sunday, which according to public health officials is outside the window of which we should be concerned, everyone should still exercise caution. Our hearts, prayers and wishes go to our colleague and their family at this time. – Rep. Joe Aresimowicz and CT House Leaders

The House was in session for a bonding bill vote last week. No word yet on if the unnamed Representative was in attendance.