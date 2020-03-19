Live Now
Coronavirus Alert
Closings
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Member of CT House of Reps. tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An unnamed member of the Connecticut House of Representatives has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

In a joint letter Thursday, Connecticut House of Representative Leaders wrote that one of their colleagues has tested positive for the highly-contagious virus.

While the individual did not get sick until Sunday, which according to public health officials is outside the window of which we should be concerned, everyone should still exercise caution.

Our hearts, prayers and wishes go to our colleague and their family at this time.

– Rep. Joe Aresimowicz and CT House Leaders

The House was in session for a bonding bill vote last week. No word yet on if the unnamed Representative was in attendance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10"

Four Hartford PD officers test positive for coronavirus, Mayor Bronin prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Hartford PD officers test positive for coronavirus, Mayor Bronin prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people"

Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford mayor announces 4 police officers test positive for coronavirus, prohibits gatherings of more than 10"

Hartford HealthCare: Tele-health services

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare: Tele-health services"

Coronavirus Alert: Protecting the elderly and visitor restrictions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Alert: Protecting the elderly and visitor restrictions"

Farmington lab to begin providing coronavirus testing for CT residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmington lab to begin providing coronavirus testing for CT residents"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss