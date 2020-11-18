Member of Gov. Lamont’s security team tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19.
Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor, announced on Wednesday that a member of the governor’s security detail has tested positive for coronavirus and has entered self-isolation.
Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his home following exposure last week to a member of his senior staff.
You can read the statement on the COVID-19 positive test from Mounds below:
“A member of Governor Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was returned today. The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation. Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.”Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor