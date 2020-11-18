Member of Gov. Lamont’s security team tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor, announced on Wednesday that a member of the governor’s security detail has tested positive for coronavirus and has entered self-isolation.

Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his home following exposure last week to a member of his senior staff.

You can read the statement on the COVID-19 positive test from Mounds below: