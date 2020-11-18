Member of Gov. Lamont’s security team tests positive for COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19.

 Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor, announced on Wednesday that a member of the governor’s security detail has tested positive for coronavirus and has entered self-isolation.

Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his home following exposure last week to a member of his senior staff.

You can read the statement on the COVID-19 positive test from Mounds below:

“A member of Governor Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was returned today. The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation. Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.”

Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor

