Member of Governor’s staff tests positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Paul Mounds, the chief of staff.

The unidentified staff member was in proximity of the governor as recently as Thursday, but Gov. Lamont does not meet the CDC’s criteria for close contact.

The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation.

The Governor says he is feeling well and will stay in his private residence for the remainder of the weekend and will get a COVID-19 test in the coming week.

Contact tracing is underway.

“We have implemented further protocols to limit contact with the governor, but this is yet another reminder that the virus is spreading across our state and the across the country,” Mounds said. “We all must continue to keep our guard up by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and taking necessary precautions like washing our hands regularly. Our administration, as we have demonstrated already, will take this case seriously and abide by the guidelines.”