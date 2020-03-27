Mental health experts warn of increase in domestic violence cases during coronavirus quarantine; officials say there are resources to help

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mental health experts say there is a real risk that domestic violence cases will increase during this quarantine and coronavirus pandemic. Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin and domestic violence victim advocates met Thursday to push to make sure people know the resources available to them to help.

Mayor Bronin and the President of the Interval House, Mary-Jane Foster, addressed the issue in a tele-conference Thursday.

Interval House is the state’s largest domestic violence agency. Foster is a big advocate of teaching children how to be safe in domestic violence situations.

The isolation is a key factor in what abusers do. They isolate the victim from family, friends and colleagues and then there is no recourse. There is no place a victim feels he or she can go. – Mary-Jane Foster/ Interval House Pres and CEO

Mayor Bronin explained, “If you feel like your life is in danger, or you may be at risk of serious violence or abuse, please don’t let the fear of being unsheltered keep you from seeking help. We will figure out a way to get a roof over your head.”

Foster also addressed how children can be affected by domestic violence, saying, “Children witness violence, they process it, they know what it is. So, it is OK to talk to them about what can make them safe, what can keep them safer when violence arises.”

The good news for us, if there is a silver lining is that the courts are still hearing these cases. So there are resources. We are here, we are available 24-7, our services are free, they’re confidential. – Mary-Jane Foster/ Interval House Pres and CEO

Interval House’s 24/7 Crisis Hotline is fully operational through CT Safe Connect at (888) 774 2900. The hotline is also bilingual.