Mercy HS keeping close eye on COVID numbers as students across CT return for in-person learning

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marked the first full day of classes for students at Mercy High School in Middletown.

Students, who come from nearly 50 communities across the state, have the choice between in-person and remote learning.

“I was so excited to come back to start,” said Kylie Fordyce, a senior at Mercy High School.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been in the classroom, it almost doesn’t feel normal,” added her twin sister and classmate, Kayla Fordyce. “We’re trying to get back into the swing of things.”

When students walked into school, they saw the precautions in place. These changes, aimed at keeping everyone safe and healthy as the coronavirus pandemic continues, include one-way hallways and stairways, hands-free water bottle filling stations, hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the school and plexiglass in the main office and other high-traffic areas.

Alissa DeJonge, President of Mercy High School, assembled a COVID-19 Management Team. 

“We met very regularly to talk about all the different possibilities we needed to think about, all the different scenarios, different options for learning, where we could put the classrooms,” explained DeJonge.

They’re also looking closely at the latest numbers and information.

“Because we have our students coming from almost 50 different towns across the state, we’re also looking at the COVID data,” said DeJonge. “The new cases daily as well as seven-day averages. That way, if we see an uptick in certain towns, we might ask students, who live in that town, to learn remotely for a time.”

DeJonge said about 400 students attend Mercy High School. Of that, 85% of students are learning in-person and 15% are remote. 

“Whether you’re learning remotely or you’re in the building, you’re going to get the best education we can possibly give you,” said DeJonge

Students, faculty and staff who are not feeling well or are displaying COVID-19 symptoms are being asked to stay home.

