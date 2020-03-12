Meriden-based biotech company researching vaccine for coronavirus

Watch the live stream of Governor Lamont’s visit to Protein Sciences in the video above. If you can’t see the live stream, click here.

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In Connecticut, a third person has tested positive for coronavirus and the state is in a state of a health emergency. Experts warn the worst is still to come, but a Meriden company is working on a vaccine.

The state announced on Wednesday the latest case in COVID-19 involves an elderly man from New Canaan. He is currently being treated at Norwalk Hospital. He has not traveled, so he got this contact from his normal, everyday life. State officials say we can expect that to become the new normal, especially down in lower Fairfield County.

New Canaan is right on the New York border, and just a few miles on the other side of that border is New Rochelle, a hot zone for coronavirus. Doctors will tell you viruses don’t care about state lines, so the state epidemiologist says people in lower Fairfield County who are feeling sick should make this assumption:

“If you have a fever and a cough for example, and you are in the Southwestern part of the state, you should assume that you have COVID-19. You don’t need a test to tell you that this is what you have, you should assume that’s the illness that you have.”

In which case, you should call your doctor about what to do next. Do not show up unannounced at your doctor’s office or an emergency room. We need to keep medical facilities from becoming hot zones and we need to keep medical personnel from being exposed to the virus without protective equipment.

Of course, the best protection for everyone would be a vaccine for coronavirus. Meriden-based Protein Sciences is in the vaccine business, but it has a unique approach. Almost all vaccines out there are grown in chicken eggs, which takes time. Protein Sciences has a way of making vaccines without eggs, which is faster, and much better for people who are allergic to eggs.

We don’t know much more other than they are working on a coronavirus vaccine right now. Governor Ned Lamont is touring Protein Sciences Thursday. We’ll provide updates as they become available.