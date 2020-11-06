Meriden falls under ‘Red Alert’ status for COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden officials announced Friday the city is now under Red Alert status for COVID-19 cases in addition to others in the state.

Meriden’s Department of Health and Human Services and other officials made the announcement Friday morning due to the spread of the virus increasing in the city.

A Red Alert regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Connecticut is where there are 15 or more cases per 100,000 people.

State leaders say to practice standard COVID-19 prevention methods such as social distancing, washing your hands, wearing a mask, and others.

You can read the full announcement and additional details below: