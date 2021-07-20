Meriden holding series of COVID vaccination clinics for students leading up to start of school year

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Meriden is preparing for the upcoming school year and hosting pop-up COVID vaccination clinics.

There will be multiple clinics held from July 20 through August 28:

July 20 and 27 – Hubbard Park (playscape area) from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

July 26 – Maloney High School from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

July 28 – Israel Putnam Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 22 and 29 – Lincoln Middle School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 16 – John Barry Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 24 – Meriden Green from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

August 3 – National Night Out event at the Meriden Police Department from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

August 5 and 19 – Lincoln Middle School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (August 5 will be Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – backpack giveaway)

August 7 – Meriden Green from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Back to School COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic – backpack giveaway)

August 9 and 15 – Maloney High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 11 and 18 – Israel Putnam Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 13 and 20 – John Barry Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 28 – Meriden Green from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as part of the Meriden Farmer’s Market

August 28 – Hubbard Park from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of Overdose Awareness Day

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available.

Students 12 and over have the chance to receive a backpack filled with school supplies on August 5 at Lincoln Middle School and August 7 at the Meriden Green.

As an incentive, college students who get vaccinated at the clinics will be entered to win one of three prizes: a dorm-sized fridge, a microwave, or a dorm essentials kit.