Meriden parents, school officials have mixed thoughts about sending kids back to the classroom

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students with Meriden Public Schools head back to class on Thursday for in-person learning, but it’s not without a disconnect among school officials and parents.

Commissioner of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, said it’s a moment for normalcy, while some parents said sending their kids back isn’t without concern.

“I’m nervous and excited,” said sixth-grader, Jazzniqua Marrow. “I don’t wanna get sick.”

As students head back to the classroom, Cardona said it’s a double-edged sword.

“There’s been a lot of anticipation,” he said. “March 12 was a long time ago, so it’s nice to get back into some sense of normalcy for our students. There is apprehension. There are nerves with everything that’s happened since March.”

While some are worried about COVID safety, others said there’s another safety concern on the rise.

“We’ve had a double whammy,” Connecticut Parents Union President, Gwen Samuel, said, drawing attention to the city’s recent outbreak of violence. “We had shootings back to back in hours and the people were young, and so, that’s the concerning part. People only think of safety in terms of the pandemic, but we also gotta ensure these children have safe havens.”

Parent Shekia Dickerson echoed the worry, saying she is fearful of sending her three kids back to school.

“I’m nervous about the disease and in case somebody goes to school and they didn’t get checked and then someone coughs on someone, someone sneezes…it makes me nervous. Getting these kids back to school, that’s also making sure their safe in the community so they can get to school.”

Commissioner Cardona said safety isn’t just about the social distancing parameters in place but also the security aspect of the building, making sure students are safe at every level.