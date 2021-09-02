Meriden police remind public to not make, buy, possess fake COVID vaccination cards

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are reminding the public that the selling or possession of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is illegal.

Officers and Meriden health officials said residents should be aware of people who are selling or using fraudulent vaccination cards.

Police ask people who have not received the COVID vaccine to refrain from buying fake vaccine cards. They said people shouldn’t make their own cards or fill in blank cards with false information.

Any unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal is a federal crime under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017.

Also, police said filling out false information on a COVID vaccine card can put the public at risk of spreading coronavirus.

The Meriden Police Department asks the community to report any suspicious activity involving fake vaccination cards to mdptips@meridenct.gov or calling 203-630-6253.