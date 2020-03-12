Metro-North now cleaning trains, turnstiles daily to protect against spread of coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North is stepping up cleaning efforts on trains in light of the coronavirus spread concerns.

Trains, ticket machines, vending machines, turnstiles, handrails, and other objects frequently touched by passengers are being disinfected on a daily basis.

I’m nervous about it, I’m tring to talk to my boss about possibly working at home for the foreseeable future, so we’ll see if that’s possible. – Alexis O’Brian/ Metro-North train rider

Enhanced daily cleaning procedures are now underway at more than 500 train and subways stations in the New York metro area.