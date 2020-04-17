Metro-North requiring face masks, coverings for employees and customers riding into New York

Conn. (WTNH) — Metro-North announced Friday that all employees and customers traveling on Metro-North Railroad in New York State are required to wear face masks or coverings.

That move comes on the heels of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order of April 15 that anyone traveling in public who cannot social distance must wear a face covering unless they cannot medically tolerate it.

Governor Lamont has yet to pass such an order in Connecticut, but multiple cities and towns in the state, including New Haven and Bridgeport – both hubs for Metro-North riders – have done so. And, Lamont himself has strongly recommended that people wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.