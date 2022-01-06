Middletown’s indoor mask mandate goes into effect

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Middletown implemented a city-wide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately.

The mandate will remain in place until Feb. 1, unless extended, city officials announced Thursday. The order includes the following exceptions:

Persons more than 6’ apart;

Persons with a medical condition, behavioral condition, or disability that prevents them from wearing a mask, or anyone under the age of 2 years; and

Persons eating and drinking.

Mayor Ben Florsheim told News 8 he has been working with businesses this week to get them prepared.

“With the rising spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, it’s time to reach back into our COVID-19 prevention toolbox and mask up,” Florsheim said in a statement. “Just like past upticks, this trend will eventually reverse — but if we’ve learned anything in the past two years, it’s the need to be adaptable to the changing nature of this virus. The better our policy response, the better our health outcomes — and the better we use every tool available to us, from masks to testing to vaccinations and boosters, the better we’ll be able to keep our schools, commerce, and city government open for business.”