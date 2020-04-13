Midnight Monday night deadline for re-scheduling federal income tax payments originally scheduled for April 15

FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

WASHINGTON (WTNH) -– The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers with payments scheduled for April 15 they have a midnight Monday deadline to reschedule those payments.

The Federal income tax filing due date has been extended from April 15 to July 15. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief.

For taxpayers using Direct Pay and Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW) who have already scheduled payments for April 15, they will need to take special steps to reschedule their payments if they would like a later date. Direct Pay and EFW users with a scheduled April 15 deadline will need to reschedule these payments before midnight Eastern time on Monday.

Scheduling or rescheduling your payment

For taxpayers looking to reschedule or schedule their federal tax payments, the IRS offers two payment options where payments can be scheduled up to 365 days in advance. These two options are optimal for those who canceled their payments that were due April 15 and want to reschedule their payment to the July 15 due date. They are:

Electronic Federal Tax Payments System (EFTPS) is free, and taxpayers can schedule their estimated and other federal tax payments up to 365 days in advance. New enrollments for EFTPS can take up to five business days to process.

Debit, credit card or digital wallet can be scheduled through a payment processor up to 365 days in advance. The payment processors charge a fee; no fees go to the IRS.

Additional electronic payment options

Additional payment options and explanations on how to cancel payments already scheduled are available on IRS.gov/payments.

Payments for those who filed electronically

Taxpayers who filed electronically and scheduled their payment with an Electronic Funds Withdrawal, and want to reschedule their payment to the July 15 due date, can call the IRS at 888-353-4537 to cancel their payment no later than 11:59 p.m. ET time two business days prior to the scheduled payment date. This means taxpayers who originally scheduled their payment on April 15 and want to reschedule it for July 15, need to take action no later than Monday, April 13 at midnight Eastern Time.