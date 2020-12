FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — MidState Medical Center in Meriden is set to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The shipment it set to arrive before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

After thawing, the vaccine will be administered to frontline staff.

Since Monday, Hartford HealthCare, Yale New Haven Health and Trinity Health of New England have received shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hartford HealthCare was one of the first in the nation to get the vaccine doses delivered on Monday.