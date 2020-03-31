Milford confirms first death of resident from coronavirus

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Milford has confirmed the first death of a resident from the coronavirus Tuesday.

Officials say a woman in her late seventies died due to Covid-19.

“On behalf of the City of Milford, I extend our deepest condolences to family and friends who are mourning this loss. As COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, we must continue to come together and do our part as individuals and as a community to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Milford’s Mayor Ben Blake.

Currently, there are 17 positive cases of Covid-19 in Milford. City officials says that they are continuing to take measures to protect the health and safety of residents while maintaining critical operations.

City of Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph released the following statement on the death:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the individual who passed from complications of COVID-19. As we continue to receive reports on a daily basis of positive cases within our community, I encourage each of you to truly practice social distancing as it is the best tool we have in the fight against COVID-19. The Milford Health Department continues to monitor cases, as well as identify and notify contacts. Additionally, the Milford Health Department and the CT Department of Public Health is working closely with our local long-term care facilities regarding potential and/or confirmed cases in these facilities to ensure appropriate measures are being taken to protect facility residents and staff.” Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing. For more information on COVID-19, residents can click here.