Milford mayor, health officials report resident tests positive for coronavirus, enacts Local Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mayor Benjamin Blake of Milford and health officials reported one of their residents has tested positive for the highly-contagious COVID-19. In response to the rapidly-evolving health landscape, the mayor has declared a Local Civil Preparedness and Health Emergency.

City of Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph says the patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering at home.

The Milford Health Department is working with the CT Department of Public Health to identify and notify potential contacts that may have been exposed. We encourage residents to continue to practice precautions to slow the spread of this virus and protect the health of our residents as we anticipate seeing additional cases. – Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Health officials encourage preventive measures: frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning high-touch surfaces often.

Effective 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, the following will remain in effect until further notice:

All restaurants, including bars, delicatessens and other locations where food and/or beverages are prepared for on-premises consumption, are prohibited from all in-restaurant and outside service. No customers are allowed inside a restaurant. Delivery of food and beverages, as well as curbside pick-up of food and beverages are permitted, subject to all existing laws. This prohibition does not apply to cafeterias where employers provide meals exclusively for employees and residents/patients.

All commercial gyms and fitness centers shall be closed.

All nail and hair salons/barber shops shall serve by appointment only.

Call your medical provider before going to their office or call the Yale New Haven Health System COVID-19 Call Center at 203-688-1700.