Golden Hill nursing home responds to coronavirus outbreak concerns

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Staff members are seen in full protective gear outside the Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion in Milford Wednesday, where News 8 has learned at least 44 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That’s half of the people staying at the facility.

“Golden Hill is a death trap,” Lou Jackson told News 8 Tuesday. His wife, Barbara, tested positive for the virus after only five days at Golden Hill Rehab following a routine hip surgery. She’s now on a ventilator at Bridgeport Hospital.

A statement released by the facility regarding their positive cases says, “Golden Hill Rehab Pavilion was the first in the state to restrict visitation and to take staff temperatures prior to entering the facility. We value our staff and have been providing them with full personal protection equipment, including new 3mN95 masks daily.”

The statement goes on to say that Golden Hill has been more proactive than any other nursing home by testing all residents throughout this ordeal. It also mentions it is one of 80 facilities that has positive cases as of Wednesday.

One Boston area company hoping to help nursing care facilities has developed a remote monitoring device.

“We monitor your heart rate, your respiratory, and the temperature,” said Dan Brown, CEO of Ai2 Algorithmic Intuition.

Algorithmic Intuition is already working with one Connecticut nursing home group.

“In the coronavirus environment where we also have to protect the first responders, the care givers don’t have to be touching the patient every hour to get every hour data,” said William Glover, CRO of Ai2 Algorithmic Intuition.

“We are willing to work with skilled nursing facilities or assisted care facilities here in the U.S. where we will provide these units for free,” said Brown.

The company has excess hardware which healthcare worker union SEIU New England might welcome.

It says healthcare workers and the people they care for every day are dying because of low inventory of personal protective equipment and safety protocols in a great majority of the facilities.