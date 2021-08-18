Milford Oyster Festival requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for access to main concert stage area

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers of the annual Milford Oyster Festival are announcing some COVID-related changes ahead of this weekend’s event.

Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test received within the past 72 hours will be required to enter the main stage concert area at Fowler Field. This will not apply to the other areas of the festival.

Visitors going to the concert area at Fowler Field are asked to bring their vaccination card or a clear printed or digital proof of the card. COVID test results must be brought in printed or digital form as well. Guests who bring any of those materials will receive a wristband for entry.

The headliner for this year’s festival is Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.

Also, there will not be any rides or a children’s area in Fowler Field this year.

Oyster Eve will take place a Fowler Field on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the main festival happening Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.