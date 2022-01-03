Milford residents line up to receive at-home COVID tests at Walnut Beach

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Cars lined up at Walnut Beach in Milford Monday, waiting to get rapid at-home COVID tests.

Milford distributed test kits at two locations: the beach and Joseph A. Foran High School. Vehicles started lining up hours before distribution was expected to start at 3 p.m.

Carol Maurutis waited in line for around two hours. She, like others, has had trouble getting appointments for tests and finding kits in stores.

“Before Christmas, I was able to get them on Amazon but now everybody wants the test,” Maurutis said.

Each site had a supply of 1,200 boxes to hand out, a smaller amount than promised by Governor Ned Lamont as part of an effort to provide three million at-home test kits and six million masks across the state.

People have been anxious for the kits promised by the governor last week, but each municipality received a smaller supply after shipment delays and supplier issues.

On Monday, Lamont said the state has distributed more than 575,000 tests since Friday and that they received more than one million tests in the last 24 hours.

The city handed out one kit per household due to that smaller supply and went through all of them within a few hours at both locations.

Milford Director of Public Works Chris Saley said they struggled to just give one kit to each family but also found people grateful to receive any amount.

“It was challenging,” Saley said. “People have been very happy to be able to get it.”

News 8 spoke to some of the people who got a kit.

“It feels good to have it because if I need it, I have one in my house,” said Ellen Allen of Milford.

“Some comfort, some security, knowing whether or not you do or don’t have the virus,” Linda Sharib of Milford told News 8.

They are expecting to receive more kits from the state. When they do, they will hold more events like these.