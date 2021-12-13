Miss Maine withdraws from Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun after testing positive for COVID-19

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – One of the candidates in the Miss America pageant has withdrawn from this year’s Centennial competition after falling ill.

Mohegan Sun confirmed on Monday that the fully vaccinated candidate fell ill during the competition that is taking place in Uncasville on Thursday.

“While we are all disappointed by this development, the candidate will still be awarded her national scholarship and maintains her eligibility for any other scholarships that require no further competition,” said Brian M. Lowe, spokesperson for The Miss American Organization.

Miss Maine Mariah Larocque announced on her Facebook page that her “world has been turned upside down in the matter of hours.” She confirmed that she contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and testing negative for COVID upon her arrival at the competition.

“The health and safety of our Miss America Organization staff, competitors, volunteers, sponsors, and the Mohegan Sun community is paramount. We will continue to operate in accordance with all state, local, and CDC guidelines,” Lowe said.

