HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/AP) — Hundreds of Connecticut teachers were able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment before they were actually eligible because of confusion over the rollout rules.

On Monday, Maura Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Public Health, told The Hartford Courant that the issue came after some school districts mistakenly put their entire staff rosters into a registration system when the state actually had asked only for lists of school nurses.

The nurses were eligible for vaccination as health care providers.

Teachers in those districts got automated emails confirming their registrations. That enabled them to make appointments to get the shots, and an unknown number did so.

Those included in Phase 1B include those 75 and older, frontline essential workers such as police officers, firefighters, educators and child care workers, grocery store employees, transportation workers and those in group settings like nursing homes and prisons. However, the state is only scheduling appointments for those 75 and up right now.

More information about scheduling an appointment can be found on the state’s website.