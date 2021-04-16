Mobile clinics in Hartford continue to offer no appointment COVID vaccines to city residents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The effort continues to get people vaccinated in underserved communities. In Hartford, mobile clinics continue to offer no appointment vaccinations for city residents.

You can tell by the tables and chairs that we’re inside of a banquet facility and that’s one thing about these clinics…they’re about bringing the vaccine into communities and not making people go out to the hospitals to get the vaccine.

“Dealing with the pandemic is really hard because I’m away from my family,” said Lourdes De Jesus, Hartford.

No appointment needed. That’s the case Friday at Sportsmen’s Athletic Club.

“It was wonderful finding out that today I can get it because the appointments are very far away and I have a health condition,” said De Jesus.

People like Loures De Jesus were able to register and get their first shot in a matter of minutes. It’s part of Hartford’s efforts to bring the vaccine into neighborhoods.

Griffin Health and the State Department of Public Health are hosting this clinic. They’ll host another on Saturday at Saint Augustine Church. And FEMA clinics will run Saturday and Sunday at Wish School and Maria De La Paz Parish on Sunday and Monday.

The city has been coordinating with the state to move forward with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines after feds pressed pause on J&J’s one shot. People we caught up with are grateful for the effort.

“I’m very glad that I can come here today and it’s just easy,” said De Jesus.

These clinics are available for all Hartford residents ages 18 and older – just dial 2-1-1 for more information.