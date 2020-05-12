Mobile field hospital at Saint Francis to be removed today, hospitals to ramp up critical medical services, surgeries

(WTNH) — A mobile field hospital at Saint Francis Hospital will be removed on Tuesday as hospitals ramp up selective medical services in the downward trend of Coronavirus cases.

That 25-bed site was set-up to prepare for a possible surge in hospitalization because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the number of people going into the hospital continues to trend downward, the site no longer needed. Saint Francis Hospital was one of two in the state to get a mobile field hospital from the state.

Also at Saint Francis Hospital, some critical medical services and elective surgeries are being ramped up. The initiative is also happening at other Trinity Health of New England hospitals, including Mercy Medical Center, Saint Mary’s Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Trinity Health officials say extra safety measures are being taken including COVID-free zones, screening and testing, and continued visitor restrictions.