Breaking News
Governor Lamont: CT public schools likely to be closed for remainder of school year

Mobile field hospital set up outside Hartford’s Saint Francis Hospital

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is touring a new mobile field hospital that has been set up on the grounds of Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile field hospital was set up with the assistance of the Governor’s Foot and Horse Guard and contains 100 beds.

It is designed to support the healthcare system during significant emergencies like this coronavirus pandemic and will provide triage and treatment anywhere in the state.

The governor will be joined by the Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell for the tour at 3 p.m., before he provides at update on the state’s other coronavirus response efforts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Mobile hospital setup at Saint Francis hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile hospital setup at Saint Francis hospital"

Hartford HealthCare holding digital briefings during coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford HealthCare holding digital briefings during coronavirus pandemic"

Hartford families facing economic uncertainty are waiting on federal government to step up

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford families facing economic uncertainty are waiting on federal government to step up"

Hartford health officials talk anxiety, healthcare inequity during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford health officials talk anxiety, healthcare inequity during coronavirus outbreak"

WEB EXTRA: Child Psychologist at Hartford Hospital talks to News 8 about how to help families, kids deal with anxiety during quarantine

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Child Psychologist at Hartford Hospital talks to News 8 about how to help families, kids deal with anxiety during quarantine"

WEB EXTRA: Hartford HealthCare talks to News 8 about how coronavirus outbreak will highlight healthcare inequities

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Hartford HealthCare talks to News 8 about how coronavirus outbreak will highlight healthcare inequities"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss