Mobile field hospital set up outside Hartford’s Saint Francis Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont is touring a new mobile field hospital that has been set up on the grounds of Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile field hospital was set up with the assistance of the Governor’s Foot and Horse Guard and contains 100 beds.

It is designed to support the healthcare system during significant emergencies like this coronavirus pandemic and will provide triage and treatment anywhere in the state.

The governor will be joined by the Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell for the tour at 3 p.m., before he provides at update on the state’s other coronavirus response efforts.