Model predicts coronavirus to peak in CT during second week of April

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There is new insight into when we will see the worst of coronavirus in Connecticut.

The latest statistics now on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as of Friday, is that 1,291 people have Covid-19 and 27 people have died from this virus.

Just to give a bit of a timeline, exactly three weeks ago Connecticut saw its first Covid-19 infection. Fifteen percent of the 1,900 tests done in the past 24 hours have turned up positive.

The governor updated a lot of different things in a press conference Friday, including the numbers. The most disturbing number is that hospitalizations are up to 173 people at this time.

However, what stuck out the most was the fact that they now have a model that they think might be close or accurate to when this might peak.

Covid-19 might be scheduled to peak somewhere around the second week in April, but what does it look like, and what does it mean for the downside of the curve, how long will we stay in it?

“The key for us is to make sure we have the right facilities and the right staff and the right equipment in place at the time the demand surges to the highest level, so that’s why modeling is so critical,” said Jeffrey Flaks, CEO Hartford HealthCare.

So what is this going to look like for the men and women on the front line and the hospital workers around the state? Right now some of the workers that News 8 has been talking to have not been home in three weeks.

It was three weeks ago Friday when they announced the first positive test of an employee at Danbury Hospital, now they’re saying it’s going to be a lot longer than they thought.

“My wife and two kids are the best thing forever for me, and my wife has basically been by herself for the last three weeks,” said Keith Grant, MSN Hartford HealthCare.

It shows Connecticut is way ahead of the curve in flattening the curve. It is just the downside that they are worried about, as it continues forward with the coronavirus update.