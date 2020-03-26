Modern technology keeping real estate business booming amid coronavirus outbreak

Conn. (WTNH) — Even though families across the state are staying indoors, realtors say they are still selling homes amid the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak is changing the way employees in many industries do business. Realtors are one group of professionals that have seen their world flipped upside down.

News 8 spoke with one realtor who said they have had to adjust to the new reality, and now, much of home shopping is being done over Facetime.

Joanne Breen spoke to News 8’s Stephanie Simoni over Skype Tuesday. She said she’s been selling homes for over 40 years, and if this pandemic happened 20 years ago, her business would have cratered. But now, modern technology is the tool keeping her afloat.

These days, realtors can walk through properties with potential buyers right on the phone. Plus, even before the pandemic, it was already common to use virtual signatures on contracts.

It would be hard for most buyers to buy without physically get into the house, but there are a lot of ways to have them narrow down a search without having them go into a lot of homes. So we’re using Facetime, Skyping, virtual tours, live tours. – Joanne Breen/ERA Sargis-Breen Real Estate Co.

Breen is very happy Governor Ned Lamont has recognized what she does as an ‘essential business.’

Just last week, she says, 10,000 homes in the state were under deposit. Breen insists realtors are working hard to make sure they get closed out.