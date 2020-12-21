Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Hartford Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Hartford Hospital on Monday morning.

The shipment arrived around 10:45 a.m., and it couldn’t have been better timed. The vaccines were put in the arms of frontline workers like nurses, doctors, custodians, and security guards only about an hour after arrival at the hospital.

The first worker vaccinated was a nurse in one of the critical care units. She’s been treating COVID-19 patients and, in many instances, having to report patient deaths to families.

But this is a day of excitement and, they’re saying, “a shot of hope” to getting back to some sort of normalcy in the near future.

Hartford Healthcare is the first health system in the state to receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine: 63,300 doses of medicine are expected to come in statewide, 9,000 of those will be coming to HHC.

Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of HHC, said that by the end of Monday, the system will have administered all of the Pfizer vaccines it received last week.

They are ramping up clinics to get these private medical groups also inoculated and that will include a clinic at the convention center.

“We will administer this week 10,000 vaccines,” Flaks said. “And our health system is building itself to deliver a high volume of vaccines not only across our health system for all of our frontline healthcare workers but, in fact, we are building ourselves and pivoting to be ready to do this for our community en mass.”

The Moderna vaccine does require a second dose in 28 days. Pfizer’s second dose is required after 21 days.