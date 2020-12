HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Health of New England is expected to receive its first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The shipment will be arriving at Saint Francis Hospital.

Trinity Health is also expecting to get more of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

One week ago, the health system received 2,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which were given to frontline workers.