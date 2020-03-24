Live Now
Mohegan, Foxwoods donating food while shut down during coronavirus outbreak

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s casinos are donating food while they are shut down due to the coronavirus spread.

Mohegan Sun says it has full refrigerators and no customers, so it made a delivery Monday morning to the Salvation Army in New London.

Last week, the casino donated about 15,000 meals to a food bank in New London.

Foxwoods is also donating to that same food bank. It delivered 22,000 pounds of food to the Gemma E. Moran Food Bank Friday.

The casino says that donation will provide 18,000 meals to those in need.

