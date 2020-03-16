Mohegan Sun Casino planning shut down, Foxwoods says not shutting doors yet amid coronavirus concerns

Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville says they are shutting down most of its operations amid coronavirus pandemic spread concerns. Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, however, says they have taken precautions but are not yet shutting down.

The governors of both New York and New Jersey have closed their various casinos amid COVID-19 spread concerns. Connecticut’s Governor Ned Lamont has declared all gatherings of over 50 people prohibited to limit the spread of the highly-contagious virus and asked the state’s casinos to shut down during this time.

Mohegan Sun said in a statement Monday they are temporarily shutting down most of their facilities to focus on the cleaning and deferred maintenance of all of their facilities.

The casino says only in the Sky section of their casino will have games and other amenities continue until the temporary public closure.

Every other slot machine will be temporarily deactivated as an additional social distancing measure. The spacing and spreading out of seating for this purpose will be in effect as well for the remaining table games in this section of the casino. – Mohegan Sun Casino

“Working closely with and taking guidance from Mohegan Tribal Health officials and State and Federal health authorities, while continuing to increase the overall safety of our guests and team members, Mohegan Sun today announces significant changes to our operations,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun.

Temporary closures that are set to be taken immediately include:

Race Book

Wolf Den

Earth Tower hotel

All slot machines in the Earth section of the casino

Poker Room

The majority of table games in the Earth section

Summer Valet

Autumn and Summer Essentials convenience stores

Seasons Buffet & Earth Food Court

novelle

Kids Quest / Cyber Quest

Bow & Arrow Sports Bar and all floor bars in Casino of the Earth

Winter Player’s Club Booth

Bobby’s Burger Palace

These new measures announced today, and additional updates related to the temporary public closure to come will also be provided via mohegansun.com/updates.

Foxwoods, however, says they are a sovereign nation and will make their own decision.

In a statement Monday, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council said they have been in ongoing contact with the governor’s office and are aware of the developing situation.

They say, from the start of the crisis, the Tribe “has taken action to protect the health and wellness of our Team Members, patrons, and Tribal Members.”