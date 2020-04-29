Mohegan Sun pushes back reopening another 2 weeks amid pandemic

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun has announced it will not reopen on April 30 as initially planned.

The casino was supposed to be closed to the public until April 30; however, the reopening has been pushed back another two weeks.

“We announced another two-week closure as we continue to work with our partners in Connecticut to appropriately work together for a safe opening,” a spokesperson told News 8.

Events have also been canceled.

It is a sovereign nation, so it did not have to close under Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Order but decided to follow suit.

The casino opened in 1996 and had never closed to guests before the coronavirus pandemic.

News 8 has reached out to Foxwoods Resort Casino but has yet to hear back.