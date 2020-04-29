 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Mohegan Sun pushes back reopening another 2 weeks amid pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun has announced it will not reopen on April 30 as initially planned.

The casino was supposed to be closed to the public until April 30; however, the reopening has been pushed back another two weeks.

“We announced another two-week closure as we continue to work with our partners in Connecticut to appropriately work together for a safe opening,” a spokesperson told News 8.

Events have also been canceled.

It is a sovereign nation, so it did not have to close under Governor Ned Lamont’s Executive Order but decided to follow suit.

The casino opened in 1996 and had never closed to guests before the coronavirus pandemic.

News 8 has reached out to Foxwoods Resort Casino but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Shops, restaurants in Olde Mistick Village hope to reopen for tourism season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Shops, restaurants in Olde Mistick Village hope to reopen for tourism season"

Butchers' businesses boom as people stock up freezers with meat during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Butchers' businesses boom as people stock up freezers with meat during pandemic"

Lebanon teacher’s gracious acts encourage others to pay it forward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lebanon teacher’s gracious acts encourage others to pay it forward"

One Good Thing: CT Lions awarded grant to purchase PPE for Eastern CT first responders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: CT Lions awarded grant to purchase PPE for Eastern CT first responders"

Lawrence & Memorial Hospital sets up tent to triage walk-in patients in ER

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawrence & Memorial Hospital sets up tent to triage walk-in patients in ER"

Heart flag on 19th century ship at Mystic Seaport Museum shows gratitude, support for frontline workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart flag on 19th century ship at Mystic Seaport Museum shows gratitude, support for frontline workers"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss