Mohegan Sun to remain closed to the public through at least May 26

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Sun Casino announced Tuesday that it will remain closed to the public through at least May 26. The casino adds “no opening date determined at this time.”

The casino – along with Foxwoods Resort and Casino – closed to the public in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohegan says their decision to stay closed is based on prioritizing the health and safety of their staff and guests.

Mohegan Sun is greatly appreciative of the incredible healthcare, first responders, and frontline workers in our region and beyond during this challenging time. – Mohegan Sun Casino

For Mohegan Sun event and entertainment postponements, reschedules, and additional information related to the temporary closure, a dedicated updates page is located via mohegansun.com/updates