Montville Public Schools to move to remote learning Oct. 23, announced by superintendent

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Montville Public Schools will be moving to remote learning effective Friday, Oct. 23, announced the superintendent Thursday evening.

In a statement released by Superintendent Laurie Pallin, the change is a proactive decision to maintain safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Dear Montville Public Schools Community,

It is with great regret that I have decided to move all district schools to remote learning effective tomorrow, October 23rd. Schools will reopen on November 9th. Please see the attached letter for more explanation.

In order to maintain your confidence in the safety of our schools and communicate the priority we place in the health of our students and staff, we feel this temporary move to remote learning is a necessary step.

We very much look forward to welcoming students back to school on Nov. 9.

Superintendent Laurie Pallin