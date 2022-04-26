NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut already has some COVID-19 “Test to Treat” locations at places like pharmacies, health centers and urgent care locations. Now, the White House has announced an expansion of the number of locations and more available antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19 patients.

The idea is one stop shopping for COVID-19 services.

“If they have a positive test within our centers, because we have a rapid test right in their centers, within 20 to 25 minutes we can make that determination and get them treated with an oral antiviral pill,” said Dr. Brian Cruz, the regional medical director with Physician One Urgent Care.

Cruz said people have to be eligible for the COVID treatment medications.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CDC released results that show many more people have had COVID-19 than previously thought.

It turns out three out of every five Americans in the U.S. have already had COVID-19. The CDC released widespread results showing 58% of adults had COVID antibodies in February. In kids and teens, it was 75%, with tests revealing the omicron variant almost doubled that percentage in kids since December.

The supply of Pfizer’s pill Paxlovid was initially limited, but the White House has ordered enough for 20 million people in the coming months. Results reveal the antiviral is extremely effective in preventing hospitalizations.