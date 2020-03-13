More states close schools, Fauci warns it’ll ‘get worse before it gets better’

President Donald Trump’s partial Europe travel ban begins at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Friday as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the United States.
There are at least 1,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 40 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Globally there are over 135,000 cases.
Americans are hunkering down as more and more schools, sports leagues and amusement parks shut down across the country.
There are only four states — Alabama, Idaho, Montana and West Virginia — without any confirmed coronavirus cases.