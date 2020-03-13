More states close schools, Fauci warns it’ll ‘get worse before it gets better’

Dr. Deborah Birx, left, the coronavirus response coordinator, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, center, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, walk with Vice President Mike Pence, right, as they walk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Congressional negotiators have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion bill to fund the government’s response to the public health emergency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Donald Trump’s partial Europe travel ban begins at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Friday as the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the United States.

There are at least 1,701 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 40 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Globally there are over 135,000 cases.

Americans are hunkering down as more and more schools, sports leagues and amusement parks shut down across the country.

There are only four states — Alabama, Idaho, Montana and West Virginia — without any confirmed coronavirus cases.