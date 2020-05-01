More than 5,000 residents in CT assisted living facilities, nursing homes have tested positive for coronavirus

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The state has released new numbers showing how coronavirus is impacting those in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

According to data from April 29, 558 residents in assisted living facilities in the state have tested positive, and another 140 are suspected of having the virus.

According to the census, 5,458 live in the facilities listed.

Waveny LifeCare Network and the Village at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan were among the highest with 45 confirmed cases.

Deaths were not listed.

A full break down of facilities can be found online.

There are now 4,814 confirmed cases in the state’s nursing homes — that’s compared to last week’s 3,423.

Confirmed COVID deaths rose from 568 to 958. The report also indicated that there were 291 probable deaths associated with the virus.

There are a combined 19,319 licensed beds in the facilities.

East Hartford’s Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center has some of the highest numbers with 125 cases, 24 confirmed deaths and 15 probable deaths.

A full break down of each nursing home can be found online.

The cases were reported by nursing homes to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the deaths were reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 1,249 deaths make up more than half of the coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut.