Lamont: State workers non-compliant with vaccine mandate could be placed on unpaid leave starting Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Friday, state workers who haven’t been vaccinated or agree to weekly COVID-19 testing could be placed on unpaid leave for up to 45 days.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state is doing everything to reach the 2% of state employees who are not compliant and figure out why they haven’t uploaded their information. But, Lamont said it’s to start holding people accountable.

“Look, I don’t want to lay anyone off. I don’t want anybody going on unpaid leave. I want everybody to be working and working safely. We’re trying to reach out and make sure there are no errors, but at the end of the day, it’s been over a month now that people have had a chance to get this right.”

As of Thursday night, 671 state workers were non-compliant. The Department of Education and Connecticut Technical Education and Career System has the highest non-compliance rate at 7%, followed by economic and community development and mental health and addiction services.

Significant progress has been made among state executive branch employees in recent days, with data released Thursday showing 78.5% are fully vaccinated. More than 1,700 employees were vaccinated in the days following Lamont’s Aug. 19 announcement that they would need to be vaccinated or receive weekly testing, according to his office.

Lamont’s office said state agency heads and human resources representatives have been working directly with employees this week who are not compliant but intend to meet the requirements, adding that most non-compliant employees remain in that category due to incomplete submissions.

View the full dataset released Thursday here.