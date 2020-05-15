More than 7,800 residents in CT assisted living facilities, nursing homes have tested positive for coronavirus

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The state has released new numbers showing how coronavirus is impacting those in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

According to data from May 13, 874 residents in assisted living facilities in the state have tested positive, while 207 have died. Another 69 deaths are said to be probably linked to the virus.

According to the census, 6,890 people live in the facilities listed.

Ridgefield Crossings was among the highest with 49 confirmed cases, 18 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths.

A full break down of facilities can be found online.

There are now 6,947 confirmed cases in state nursing homes.

Confirmed COVID deaths reached 1,487. The report also indicated that there were 440 probable deaths associated with the virus.

There are a combined 20,942 licensed beds in the facilities.

Litchfield Woods has some of the highest numbers with 127 cases, 29 confirmed deaths and two probable deaths.

A full break down of each nursing home can be found online.

The cases were reported by nursing homes to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the deaths were reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office.