More than 800 UConn students seek vaccination exemption

by: The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — More than 800 students have asked to be exempted from the University of Connecticut’s requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.  

UConn says it has granted 55 requests for medical exemptions to its vaccine mandate and 504 requests for non-medical exemptions.

The school says another 267 requests, all for non-medical reasons, remain under review. The exemption requests were first made public in court documents obtained by Connecticut Public Media.

They are part of the school’s response to a federal lawsuit filed by students who oppose the requirement that they be vaccinated before returning to school this semester. The school says no exemption request has been denied.

