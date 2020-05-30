Deaths at nursing homes, assisted living facilities make up nearly 75% of CT’s coronavirus-related fatalities

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The state has released new numbers showing how coronavirus is impacting those in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
According to data from May 28, 1,007 residents in assisted living facilities in the state have tested positive, and 240 have died. Another 87 probable deaths were associated with the virus.
There was 7,240 beds among the facilities listed.
Ridgefield Crossings was among the highest with 49 confirmed cases, 18 deaths, and eight probable death.
A full break down of facilities can be found online.
There are now 8,322 confirmed cases in the state’s nursing homes, according to state data from May 27.
Confirmed COVID deaths rose to 1,884; 514 were listed as probable deaths associated with the virus.
There are a combined 21,335 licensed beds in the facilities.
East Hartford’s Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center has some of the highest numbers with 152 cases, 38 confirmed deaths and 19 probable deaths.
A full break down of each nursing home can be found online.
The cases were reported by nursing homes to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the deaths were reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The 2,725 deaths make up more nearly 75% of coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut.
The Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut, Matt Barrett, President and CEO the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities (CAHCF), and Christopher Carter, President of CALA, on the Weekly COVID-19 Nursing Home and Assisted Living Statistics released the following statement:
This week’s nursing home and assisted living weekly statistical report continues to show that areas of high population density and COVID-19 presence, like Connecticut, will see a corresponding prevalence of COVID-19 in congregate settings, such as nursing home and assisted living communities. This is why it is vitally important that all Connecticut residents be mindful of the fact that older adults are particularly susceptible to this highly contagious virus and that by observing the Governor’s reopening rules they can play a critical role in protecting nursing home residents and assisted living communities by doing what they can to contain the community spread of the virus.
We continue to believe that our state’s efforts to combat Covid-19 are moving in the right direction. We are the near completion of the point prevalence survey testing of all nursing home residents and will soon be launching widespread employee testing – all part of a comprehensive plan to further curb the spread of the virus.
This week’s statistics and the results of our testing also reflect the highly contagious character of the virus, which has confused and challenged medical and academic experts, as well as public health officials across the Nation. We have continuously modified the normal infection control concepts as we learn more about the disease, and we are cautiously optimistic as we witness more and more residents recovering.