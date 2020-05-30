Deaths at nursing homes, assisted living facilities make up nearly 75% of CT’s coronavirus-related fatalities

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The state has released new numbers showing how coronavirus is impacting those in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

According to data from May 28, 1,007 residents in assisted living facilities in the state have tested positive, and 240 have died. Another 87 probable deaths were associated with the virus.

There was 7,240 beds among the facilities listed.

Ridgefield Crossings was among the highest with 49 confirmed cases, 18 deaths, and eight probable death.

A full break down of facilities can be found online.

There are now 8,322 confirmed cases in the state’s nursing homes, according to state data from May 27.

Confirmed COVID deaths rose to 1,884; 514 were listed as probable deaths associated with the virus.

There are a combined 21,335 licensed beds in the facilities.

East Hartford’s Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center has some of the highest numbers with 152 cases, 38 confirmed deaths and 19 probable deaths.

A full break down of each nursing home can be found online.

The cases were reported by nursing homes to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the deaths were reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 2,725 deaths make up more nearly 75% of coronavirus-related deaths in Connecticut.

The Mag Morelli, President of LeadingAge Connecticut, Matt Barrett, President and CEO the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities (CAHCF), and Christopher Carter, President of CALA, on the Weekly COVID-19 Nursing Home and Assisted Living Statistics released the following statement: