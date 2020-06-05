More than 9,550 residents at nursing homes, assisted living facilities in CT test positive for COVID-19

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The state has released new numbers showing how coronavirus is impacting those in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

According to data from June 2, 1,041 residents in assisted living facilities in the state have tested positive, and 269 have died. Another 68 probable deaths were associated with the virus.

There was 7,278 beds among the facilities listed.

Ridgefield Crossings was among the highest with 55 confirmed cases, 20 deaths, and six probable death.

A full break down of facilities can be found online.

There are now 8,517 confirmed cases in the state’s nursing homes, according to state data from June 3.

Confirmed COVID deaths rose to 2,015; 527 were listed as probable deaths associated with the virus.

There are a combined 21,509 licensed beds in the facilities.

Hamden’s Arden House had some of the highest numbers with 171 cases, 35 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.

A full break down of each nursing home can be found online.

The cases were reported by nursing homes to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, and the deaths were reported by the Medical Examiner’s Office.