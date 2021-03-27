More towns added back to Red Alert status in new alert from CT Dept. of Public Health

Connecticut DPH: This map shows the average daily rate of new cases of COVID-19 by town during the past two weeks. Only cases among persons living in community settings are included in this map; the map does not include cases among people who reside in nursing home, assisted living, or correctional facilities. Map: Ver 12.1.2020 Source: CT Department of Public Health

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging residents to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing as Connecticut saw a rise in COVID cases over the past two weeks.

The DPH moved several towns and cities with rising COVID positivity rates back into red alert status. The average daily case rate for COVID-19 has increased statewide to 25 cases per 100,000 residents per day.

Over 90% of CT residents live in an area with an average daily case rate of over 15 cases per 100,000 residents; red alert towns.

Health officials say that 40% of the new cases are the B117 COVID variant. The state has been seeing more traces of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including those known to be more transmissible.

DPH also says that cases have decreased in residents 70 and older and have increased among people ages 20-29.

