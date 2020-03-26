More younger people testing positive, feeling symptoms of coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized in Connecticut is increasing day by day.

While people 60 and older are more at risk, those younger are also feeling the symptoms.

You can get a clear picture of who has coronavirus in the state. The Connecticut Department of Public Health breaks it down by age group.

The numbers testing positive is increasing among those under 60-years-old, with 50 to 59 spiking.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Manisha Juthani with Yale Medicine says it’s likely due to increased testing.

“What we are seeing is a lot of positive tests in this result group that is out and about and socializing. And so what we don’t know when we look at these statistics is whether they are having severe disease or getting hospitalized or not, or whether they are just a reflection of the testing that we are doing so far,” said Juthani.

Sixty and older generally make up most of hospital admissions but there is a significant number under 59 years old.

Dr. Juthani says there are still too many uncertainties about Covid-19

“We don’t know if those people have underlying conditions. Certainly we are seeing people with underlying conditions who are getting hospitalized. Normally healthy, healthy people, getting hospitalized. I think it’s still less common but not impossible and sometimes they’ll have underlying conditions they don’t know about that are coming to light in the context of this,” said Juthani.

Social distancing she says is key to slowing down the spread.

“We’ve seen time and again, people who didn’t think they didn’t have anything, who either turned out to be positive or infected a bunch of people and then developed symptoms later,” said Juthani.

Dr. Juthani says that it’s very likely we will all know someone with Covid-19, if we don’t get it ourselves and sadly, it could effect us very closely and personally.

Taking the recommended steps now she says will make a difference in the coming weeks.