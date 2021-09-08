MTA reminding passengers that masks still required on trains

(WTNH) — The MTA is reminding passengers that they must wear their masks on public transit, including the subway and commuter rails.

Over the next few weeks, the MTA will ramp up mask distribution and efforts to make sure commuters are following the rules.

RELATED: Should lawmakers pass CT Transportation Climate Initiative?

“The MTA is doing our part to supply masks to everyone who needs one. And we are once again asking riders to do their part—to keep a mask on while riding with us,” said Sarah Meyer, MTA Chief Customer Officer. “Masks are available at every station booth and on board the commuter railroads. Thank you for doing your part to keep New York healthy.”

Police officers and MTA staff will be at rail stations to give free masks to riders who aren’t wearing one.